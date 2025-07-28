Now, Solutions To Civic Issues Only A WhatsApp Message Away In Hyderabad

If you are a resident of Hyderabad, registering a complaint to the authorities and getting your issue resolved is only a WhatsApp message away. Hyderabad district Collector Harichandana Dasari on Monday launched a dedicated WhatsApp-based grievance redressal system, which aims to streamline the process of submitting complaints and seeking resolution, eliminating the need for citizens to physically visit government offices.

Citizens can now register their complaints by sending a message to the official WhatsApp number 7416687878. Each complaint submitted through this platform will be assigned a unique tracking ID, and a message of acknowledgment will be sent via WhatsApp.

The complaints will then be forwarded to the concerned departments for prompt resolution and an Action Taken Report (ATR) will be maintained to ensure accountability and transparency in addressing public issues.

This WhatsApp service is expected to be especially beneficial for senior citizens, differently-abled individuals who face mobility challenges, and working professionals who may find it difficult to attend in-person grievance meetings.

The initiative is taking forward the Telangana government's promise to leverage technology to make governance more accessible to its citizens.

"This initiative will enhance the outreach and efficiency of our grievance redressal system, ensuring greater convenience and transparency for our citizens," district Collector Harichandana said.



Initiatives such as 'WhatsApp governance' have been earlier introduced in neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh, which launched its 'Mana Mitra' platform earlier this year, offering a wide range of government services through WhatsApp.