'Get-Together Of Two Daydreamers': BJP's Sushil Modi On Nitish Kumar-KCR Meet

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, known as 'KCR', met Nitish Kumar in Patna today

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao, saying their meeting today is a "get-together of two daydreamers".

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as 'KCR', arrived in Patna today and met Nitish Kumar as both leaders aspire to build a united front nationally against the BJP.

KCR will also be paying cheques of compensation to family members of soldiers who were killed in the stand-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Taking a swipe at the meeting of the two leaders, Sushil Modi said it is a meeting of two leaders who are losing their base in their respective states and "desiring to become Prime Minister of the country".

"It is a meeting of two daydreamers who have no standing in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the BJP leader told reporters.

He dubbed the meeting as the "latest comedy show of opposition unity."

Earlier this month, Nitish Kumar again switched sides, joined hands with Tejashwi Yadav's party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), after parting ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sushil Modi was a Deputy Chief Minister for more than a decade with Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister in the JD(U)-BJP government in Bihar.



