"Get Married Soon, We're Waiting": Delhi Sweet Shop Owner To Rahul Gandhi

Following Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's visit to historic Ghantewala sweet shop in Old Delhi on the occasion of Diwali, Owner Sushant Jain said that he told the Congress MP during his visit to the shop that they were waiting to see him get married in order to get the wedding order.



Speaking to ANI, Sushant Jain termed Rahul Gandhi as India's "most eligible bachelor" and mentioned that he wanted to buy sweets for his friends and family.



"He (Rahul Gandhi) wanted to buy sweets for his home, friends, and relatives. I said, "Sir, you're most welcome -- this is your own shop," Jain said.



"When he came, he said he would make them himself and taste them too. His father, the late Rajiv ji, really liked imarti, so I said, "Sir, you should try that." So he made imarti. He really likes besan laddus too, so I said, "Sir, you can make those as well." So he made these two items," the sweet shop owner added.

पुरानी दिल्ली की मशहूर और ऐतिहासिक घंटेवाला मिठाइयों की दुकान पर इमरती और बेसन के लड्डू बनाने में हाथ आज़माया।



सदियों पुरानी इस प्रतिष्ठित दुकान की मिठास आज भी वही है - ख़ालिस, पारंपरिक और दिल को छू लेने वाली।



दीपावली की असली मिठास सिर्फ़ थाली में नहीं, बल्कि रिश्तों और समाज… pic.twitter.com/bVWwa2aetJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 20, 2025

"All of India is talking about him being the most eligible bachelor. I said, "Rahul ji, please get married soon -- we're waiting, so that we can get the order for your wedding sweets too," Jain said.



Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi marked the Diwali festivities by visiting the historic Ghantewala sweet shop in Old Delhi. Sharing his experience on social media, Gandhi revealed that he tried his hand at making Imarti and Besan Laddus.



In a post shared on X, Gandhi said, "I tried my hand at making Imarti and Besan Laddus at the famous and historic Ghantewala sweet shop in Old Delhi. The sweetness of this centuries-old prestigious shop remains the same even today - pure, traditional, and heart-touching. The true sweetness of Diwali lies not just in the platter, but also in relationships and society."



Gandhi concluded his post with a invitation to the public, asking, "Tell us all, how are you celebrating your Diwali, and how are you making it special?"



Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.



The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.



The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)