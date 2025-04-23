"Get In On The Action": Meta To Launch Ray-Ban Glasses In India Soon

Social media giant Meta will launch its artificial intelligence enabled Ray-Ban Meta Glasses in India soon, the company said in a blog post on Wednesday.

The glass uses sensor to detect and tell about the objects that are in sight, helps in live translation even without internet, plays music and finds answers to queries etc.

"...And coming soon, we're launching Ray-Ban Meta glasses in Mexico, India, and the United Arab Emirates. We can't wait for more people across the globe to get in on the action," the blog stated.

According to the blog, the glasses can provide seamless conversations across English, French, Italian, and Spanish without Wi-Fi or network connectivity if the user has downloaded the language pack in advance.

"You'll also soon be able to send and receive direct messages, photos, audio calls, and video calls from Instagram on your glasses. This joins being able to make calls and send messages through WhatsApp and Messenger, as well as the native messaging app on your iPhone or Android phone," the blog said.

The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses were first launched in September 2023.

