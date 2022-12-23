'Full Dilli Style': German Envoy Enjoys Delhi Winter With Chai And Matthi

German envoy Philipp Ackermann has shared the video on Twitter

The German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Dr Philipp Ackermann, has shared a video to wish Merry Christmas and New Year while enjoying winter “full Dilli style”.

In the video, uploaded on Twitter, the Ambassador is seen holding a cup of tea and matthi in his hands standing next to a decked-up Christmas tree. A rickshaw with decorations is also parked behind him.

“It's warm and sunny outside. Nor exactly German Christmas weather. But even without the snow and Glühwein (a German wine), we are sensing that the holiday season is coming up,” Mr Ackermann says.

He adds, “I am standing here with a little tea and matthi to celebrate Delhi winter! Knowing that many many people will sit together with their family and their loved ones in the coming days. And I want to extend my best wishes to all of you. Have a nice Christmas and a nice couple of holidays. And a good start for the New Year 2023”. The Ambassador also extends Christmas and New Year wishes in German.

“No snow or Gluhwein [Mulled Wine]. Enjoying the winter and looking forward to the festivities in full Dilli style - with chai and matthi!” the caption read.

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays & Happy New Year 2023. Frohe Weihnachten, schöne Feiertage und einen guten Start für 2023! (Merry Christmas, happy holidays and a good start for 2023),” Mr Ackermann further wrote.

Soon after the video was shared, wishes started pouring in for the Ambassador.

“Merry Christmas to you too Sir & Happy Holidays & Happy New Year 2023,” a user wrote.

“Merry Christmas Dr Ackermann and a Happy New Year,” a comment in German read.

Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ who, according to the Christian religion, is “The Son of God”. Christmas is observed in over 160 countries with great pomp and joy.