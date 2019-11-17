GI Tag For Darjeeling Green, White Tea

The Tea Board had filed an application in this regard on December 2017, the DTA said.

Darjeeling Tea Association on Saturday said green and white tea of the hills have been registered as geographical indication (GI) products in the country.

These two varieties of Darjeeling tea have been registered under Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act 1999, with effect from October 2019, it said.

This will "strengthen the protection of the intellectual property rights of the Darjeeling tea", which is considered as "niche and luxury" products in the country and abroad.

Of the total annual production of 8.5 million kilograms of Darjeeling tea, green tea comprises one million kilogram and white tea one lakh kilogram.

