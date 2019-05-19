Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Vote To Make The Country 'Liberal' And 'Progressive', Says Randeep Surjewala

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says one vote, will make the future of the youth empowered

The Congress party today urged the people to cast their vote in the last phase of general elections to make the country "liberal" and "progressive".

"Do vote in the last phase of general elections to make the country liberal and progressive," Congress'' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

"One vote, will make the future of the youth empowered. One vote, will take farmers towards loan waiver. One vote, will take small traders towards profit. One vote, will get the deprived "Nyay" (justice)," he said.

The appeal came as polling began for the final phase of Lok Sabha polls in 59 seats to decide the fate of 918 candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking to retain the Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh.



