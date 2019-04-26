Sitaram Yechury Likens PM Modi, Amit Shah With 'Duryodhana, Dushasana'

Sitaram Yechury hits out at Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi.

Communist Party of India-Marxist general secretary Sitaram Yechury called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah - "Duryodhana and Dushasana", the characters of the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

"Of 100 Kauravas, you just remember the name of two brothers Duryodhana and Dushasana. In the world's biggest party, how many names do you remember? Modi-Amit Shah. What Kauravas faced in Mahabharata, the same situation is now panning out in political Mahabharata here," Mr Yechury said.

Mr Yechury had earlier said that only issue in this election for the Opposition is to defeat Narendra Modi government.

"In the last five years, a very grim situation has reached for everybody, the condition of life is pathetic. We have to defeat BJP," he said.

In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had won 34 of the 42 Parliamentary seats in the state.

Bengal, which has 42 seats at stake, is undergoing polling during all seven phases of Lok Sabha elections. Voting is taking place at five Lok Sabha seats on Tuesday. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

