Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Poll Body Orders Re-polling In One Chandni Chowk booth On Sunday

Re-polling has been ordered in one booth of Chandni Chowk in Delhi

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered re-polling at a polling booth in Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency.

The poll body declared re-poll at polling station no. 32 of Chandni Chowk Assembly Segment after the presiding officer forgot to delete the test votes before the actual polling on May 12.

The re-poll will be conducted on Sunday.

In Chandni Chowk, sitting BJP MP and Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is contesting against four-time Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Jai Prakash Agarwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Pankaj Gupta.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

