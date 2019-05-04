General Elections 2019: PM Modi Address Rally In Uttar Pradesh

Election 2019: In the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, 51 seats will vote in seven states on May 6.

All India | | Updated: May 04, 2019 15:07 IST
PM Modi addresses rally to woo voters for fifth phase

NEW DELHI: 

In a bid to woo voters just before the fifth phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Pratapgarh area of Rajasthan. He will also be addressing a rally in Basti in Uttar Pradesh and then in Valmiki Nagar in Bihar. 

In the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, 51 seats will vote in seven states on May 6. 

The constituencies of Bihar that will vote in this phase are Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Hajipur. Whereas the seats going to polls in Rajasthan are Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur. 

Dhaurahra,Sitapur, Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Raebareli, Amethi, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahraich, Kaiserganj, Gonda are the seats that will witness polling in Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, other states which will vote in this phase include Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand. 

Here are the live updates of Narendra Modi's rallies in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar:


May 04, 2019
13:03 (IST)
They are the same people who betrayed Mayawati and BSP chief was never able to comprehend.
May 04, 2019
13:02 (IST)
During Pratapgarh rally, Prime Minister Modi said, Congress leaders is happily sharing stage with Samajwadi Party in rallies.
