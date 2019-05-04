General Elections 2019: PM Modi Address Rally In Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi addresses rally to woo voters for fifth phase

In a bid to woo voters just before the fifth phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Pratapgarh area of Rajasthan. He will also be addressing a rally in Basti in Uttar Pradesh and then in Valmiki Nagar in Bihar.

In the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, 51 seats will vote in seven states on May 6.

The constituencies of Bihar that will vote in this phase are Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Hajipur. Whereas the seats going to polls in Rajasthan are Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur.

Dhaurahra,Sitapur, Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Raebareli, Amethi, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahraich, Kaiserganj, Gonda are the seats that will witness polling in Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, other states which will vote in this phase include Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Here are the live updates of Narendra Modi's rallies in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar: