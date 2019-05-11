Lok Sabha Polls: 'Modi-Ji Is Like Bride Who Makes Noise With Bangles': Navjot Sidhu

Lok Sabha Polls: Congress leader Sidhu accused PM Modi of "running away from real issues"

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has kept up his record of controversial statements and dramatic metaphors, comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a "bride" who only pretends to work in a sexist attack on PM Modi while addressing the media.

The former cricketer, who joined the Congress in 2017 after two consecutive terms (2004-2014) as the BJP parliamentarian from Amritsar, also targeted the Prime Minister over the Rafale fighter jet deal earlier this week.

Mr Sidhu today said, "Modi Ji uss dulhan ki tarah hain jo roti kum baelti hai aur chudiyaan zada khankati hai taaki mohalle walon ko yeh pata chale ki woh kaam kar rahi hai. Bas yahi hua hai Modi sarkaar mein (Modi ji is like the bride who makes less chapattis but makes noise with her bangles so that neighbours know she is working".

Punjab Minister & Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in Indore, MP: Modi Ji uss dulhan ki tarah hain jo roti kum baelti hai aur chudiyaan zada khankati hai taaki mohalle walon ko yeh pata chale ki woh kaam kar rahi hai. Bas yahi hua hai Modi sarkaar mein. pic.twitter.com/WOPJXbMm1x — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2019

His remarks drew him a sharp rebuke from the National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma, who hit out at the former parliamentarian's "poor mentality towards women".

She wrote: "Strongly condemn @sherryontopp comment. It shows his poor mentality towards women. Does he mean women only make roties and Khankao churies? One side Indian women are breaking every glass ceiling and Mr Sidhu can only see her through his misogynist glasses."

Mr Sidhu earlier called out the Prime Minister over promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabha election, including the cleaning of the Ganga, generating two crore jobs per year and depositing 15 lakh in every bank account, but none of this happened.

"I have also raised many issues, but he (PM Modi) did not even address a single issue. Moreover, if one looks closely, he does not talk about women security, educations, Hunger Index, farmers in his rallies," the former cricketer said, claiming the PM was "running away from real issues".

He also attacked PM Modi on the "chowkidar" and "chor" front and said the Congress would free the people of Indore from "kaale angrez (black English)", referencing his party's role in the freedom struggle.

"Congress is the party that gave freedom to the country. It is the party of Maulana Azad and Mahatma Gandhi. They got freedom from the British. Now we will give the people of Indore the freedom from ''kaale angrez''. We free the country from these ''chors and chowkidars''," he claimed.

Mr Sidhu has received several notices from the Election Commission over his recent comments.

He was barred from campaigning for 72 hours last month for allegedly warning Muslims in Bihar against splitting votes. He was served another for allegedly launching a personal attack on PM Modi during a rally in Ahmedabad on April 16 and a third on Friday for comments made during a poll rally in Bhopal; he called PM Modi "rashtra drohi (traitor)".

There are two phases left in the seven-phase Lok Sabha election - May 12 and May 19. Election results will be declared on May 23.

With inputs from ANI

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.