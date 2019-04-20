'Treated As Anti-National, Terrorist': Azam Khan Gets Emotional At Rally

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Azam Khan addresses a rally in Rampur.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan got emotional and had a quiver in his voice while addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Friday as he alleged that he was being treated as an anti-national and a terrorist. He claimed that the administration is cracking down heavily on his acquaintances and supporters.

"They are treating me as if I am the biggest terrorist in this world. Had it been within the limits of their power, the administration would have openly killed me by firing a shot at me," he said.

The Samajwadi Party leader said, "The three-day ban by Election Commission just ahead of the elections implies what they want to do. During the ban I cannot go anywhere, I cannot meet anyone, nor participate in rallies and public addresses."

On Monday, Azam Khan was barred from campaigning for three days for his disgusting comment against actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada, his political rival in Rampur. He was also served a notice by the National Commission for Women or NCW.

"I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear," Azam Khan had said.

Jaya Prada had won the Rampur Lok Sabha seat in 2004 and 2009 but was expelled for alleged anti-party activities in 2010. She joined the BJP last month and was immediately named as the party's candidate for Rampur against Azam Khan, her one-time colleague turned bitter adversary.

Jaya Prada has in recent weeks alleged that she left Rampur after her "indecent images" were circulated and attempts were made to attack her with acid. "Azam Khan shouldn't be allowed to contest elections. Because if this man wins, what will happen to democracy? Should I die, then you'll be satisfied? You think that I'll get scared and leave Rampur? I won't leave," she said.

Azam Khan today alleged that "Rampur has been converted into a cantonment". "What kind of democracy is this, in Rampur the administration has unleashed a reign of terror. The locks of the houses of those who love me and carry my flag were broken and women of their families were misbehaved with."

Elections in Rampur will be held on April 23 and the campaigning ends this evening. Results will be counted on May 23.

(With inputs from ANI)

