<i>Jab</i> Dharmendra Met "Lovely" Co-Star Jaya Prada: "I Am Extremely Happy"

Dharmendra's latest Instagram post is a delightful trip down memory lane. The legendary actor shared a set of heartwarming pictures with veteran actress Jaya Prada, who paid him a visit at his home.

In the first photo, the duo is seen holding hands and smiling for the camera. In the second, Dharmendra affectionately wraps his arm around Jaya Prada's arm.

Style-wise, Jaya Prada looked radiant in a yellow ethnic outfit, while Dharmendra kept it classic with a white shirt and blue denim. His black cap added a cool and casual touch to his look.

The text attached to the post read, “Jaya Prada, my lovely co-star came to see me today along with a loving family friends of her. I am extremely happy to see them all.”

Dharmendra and Jaya Prada share a long-standing friendship that dates back decades.

The iconic duo has worked together in numerous films, including Qayamat, Insaaf Kaun Karega, Ganga Tere Desh Mein, Mardon Wali Baat, Elaan-E-Jung, Shehzaade, Kanoon Ki Zanjeer, Farishtay, Kundan, Paappi Devataa, Maidan-E-Jung, Zulm-O-Sitam, Lohpurush and Nyaydaata.

Interestingly, Jaya Prada once revealed that Dharmendra used to get nervous while doing romantic scenes with her. This sweet revelation came during her appearance on Indian Idol 12 in 2021.

Host Jay Bhanushali showed her pictures of six legendary actors – Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, and Rishi Kapoor – and asked which one got the most nervous in romantic scenes. Without hesitation, Jaya replied, “Dharam Ji.”

She explained, "Hero se zyada mujhe friend nazar aate hai. Lekin jo reharsal mein karte hai, wo take mein nahi hota. Kyunki take mein kuch aur karte hai. [More than a hero, he seems like a friend to me. But what he does in rehearsal, he doesn't do in the actual take, because he does something else during the take.]”

Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor. On the other hand, Jaya Prada last appeared in the 2023 Malayalam movie Ramachandra Boss & Co.