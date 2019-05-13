Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Case Against BJP Leader For Thrashing Polling Officer In Bhadohi

Bhadohi went to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election held on Sunday.

An FIR was registered against BJP MLA Dinanath Bhaskar for allegedly thrashing the presiding officer of booth no.359 in Aurai assembly constituency under the Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency.

Bhadohi went to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election held on Sunday.

"MLA and three others thrashed him alleging voting being held at a slow pace. An FIR has been registered and action is being taken," the police said.

BJP has fielded Ramesh Bind from this seat while the SP-BSP alliance has fielded Rangnath Mishra. Ramakanth Yadav is contesting from the seat on a Congress ticket.

The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.