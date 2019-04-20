BJP Asks Rahul Gandhi To Come Clean On His Citizenship, Qualification

The returning officer (RO) has fixed Monday as the next date of hearing on the matter.

Citing a complaint filed against Rahul Gandhi, the BJP on Saturday raised questions on the Congress president's citizenship and educational qualification, and asked him to come clean on the matter.

The BJP's reaction comes in the wake of the complaint filed with returning officer in Amethi seat against Mr Gandhi's candidature in which allegations and objections have been made about his citizenship and qualification.

The returning officer (RO) has fixed Monday as the next date of hearing on the matter.

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao told reporters it was "stunning" that Mr Gandhi's lawyer sought time to reply to the objections.

"These are serious allegations. Is Rahul Gandhi an Indian citizen or not? Did he ever become a British citizen? He should come out with the real story," he said.

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress.

Election Commission sources said the returning officer is the final authority on such a matter, but he cannot check the veracity of whatever is written on an election affidavit.

"If someone approaches an RO raising objections, he must hear the affected party. If anyone has any objection to whatever is recorded in an affidavit, the person should approach court. The EC has no role in any objection made to election affidavit," they said.

Mr Rao claimed that a British company, in which Mr Gandhi had said in 2004 that he made investment, in its submission to the authorities there stated that Mr Gandhi was a British citizen.

Referring to the complaint, the BJP spokesperson said there are "discrepancies and attempts to suppress facts" in Mr Gandhi's affidavits filed during different elections from 2004 to 2014.

The Congress chief had said that he did M Phil in development economics from Cambridge University, but later claimed it was in development studies, Mr Rao alleged.

The BJP spokesman said inquiries show that one Rahul Vincy and not Rahul Gandhi got the degree in that particular year.

"We will like to know if Rahul Gandhi goes by multiple names in different countries," Mr Rao said.

He also wondered if the Gandhi scion's qualification was like Congress manifestoes that change every five years.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.