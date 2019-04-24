After 'Speed Breaker Didi', PM's New Name For Mamata Banerjee

PM Modi said Mamata Banerjee has betrayed the people of West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a jibe at Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee calling her ''sticker didi'' who labels central welfare schemes as those run by her government.

The reason why the electorate had voted the Left out of power in West Bengal and had supported her party has not been fulfilled by her, he said at an election rally in Ranaghar, West Bengal.

TMC, he claimed, has brought more miseries to the people of the state through goondaism, syndicates and extortion.

"Speed breaker didi is also sticker didi. She just puts a sticker on central schemes like free electricity or ration for the people to claim that these benefits are being given the state government," he said.

PM Modi had earlier called Ms Banerjee "speedbreaker didi" for allegedly blocking implementation of central schemes in the state.

Continuing his attack, the prime minister said Ms Banerjee has betrayed the people of Bengal "who gave her so much trust and respect" and the reason why the electorate had voted the Left out of power has not been fulfilled by her so far.

Accusing Ms Banerjee and her party of trying to browbeat the BJP in West Bengal, the Prime Minister said that BJP is not afraid of intimidation and violence.

"If it was so, BJP would not have come to power in the country and become the world's largest political party from having only two MPs," he said.

He claimed that Ms Banerjee, who used to shed tears in Parliament seeking that illegal immigrants be thrown out of the country, is now their biggest protector.

Asserting that the Citizenship (Amednment) Bill will be brought in Parliament, he said that all illegal immigrants will be thrown out of the country.

Accusing Ms Banerjee of stopping the implementation of the ''Ayushman Bharat'' health insurance scheme in the state and depriving millions of poor people of benefits of upto Rs five lakhs, the prime minister said "It is an example of sick mentality."

