Gen Rawat Was On 'Very Safe' Mi-17V-5, Crash Confounds Experts

The Mi-17V-5 helicopters are extremely reliable and are the workhorses of the Air Force, several former army officers told NDTV after one of these choppers crashed in Tamil Nadu, with Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and several members of his family on board. All expressed surprise at the crash, saying the flight from Sulur to Wellington did not involve complications.

Four people are dead and another four who survived, have been taken to a hospital. It is believed that there were 14 people on board, including the chopper's crew and passengers.

The Indian Air Force has already ordered an inquiry into the crash.

The Mi-17V-5 is the latest twin-engine iteration of the Russian-made Mi-17 helicopter and are used regularly for high-altitude operations. They are also used to ferry VIPs, including the Prime Minister.

India owns a fairly large fleet of these helicopters that were purchased and inducted between 2013 and 2018.

Most experts NDTV spoke to described it as a "very reliable, safe, stable, and large" helicopter.

It is one of the most powerful choppers used by Indian defence forces.