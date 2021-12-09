'Black Box' Recovered From Gen Rawat's Crashed Chopper: 10 Latest Points

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing Parliament this morning, said an extensive inquiry had been ordered. The investigation will be lead by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Mr Singh said. The Defence Minister said the sole survivor - Group Captain Varun Singh - was on life support.

One of the vehicles carrying the 13 bodies met with a minor accident near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district, news agency ANI has reported. The vehicles were transporting the bodies to the Sulur Air Force base in Coimbatore, from where they will be flown to Delhi this evening.

All 13 bodies will be brought back to Delhi on a C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft belonging to the Air Force. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, who had flown down yesterday to the crash site in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri Hills, has returned to Delhi to receive the bodies.

Gen Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff, will be cremated with full military honours on Friday. According to a tentative schedule, the bodies of Gen Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat, will be taken to the Army hospital in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan on arrival in the national capital.

From 11 am Friday their bodies will be kept in state at their residence to allow friends, family, and the public to pay their respects. At 2 pm, the bodies, escorted by military bands from all three services, will be taken to Brar crematorium in Dhaula Kuan. The funeral is scheduled for 4 pm.

Tributes have been pouring in for the General. The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and US Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin, expressed their grief. Condolence messages have also come from China, Nepal, the UK, Russia, Australia, France, Israel, and Japan. President Ram Nath Kovind led domestic tributes and said, "The nation has lost one of its bravest sons," Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Gen Rawat an "outstanding soldier". Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called his death an "irreparable loss" for the country and the armed forces.

The Mi-17V5 Air Force chopper carrying Gen Rawat, his wife, and others crashed after it took off from the Sulur base. The General was on his way to the Defence Staff Services Colleges in Wellington to address faculty and students.

Unverified footage emerged this morning of a chopper flying in the area; the clip, shared by ANI, shows the aircraft flying low and disappearing into the mist. It is not seen again; in the clip an eyewitness can be heard asking "Did it crash?", to which another says "Yes".

The chopper, which took off at 11.48 am, was descending and would have landed at the Wellington base in 10 more minutes. It was reported missing at 12.08 pm; the crash site was 10 km from the nearest road. The defence establishment learnt of the incident from villagers in nearby Katteri who informed the district administration.