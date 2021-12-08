'Shocked And Anguished': President Ram Nath Kovind On General Rawat's Death

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat died today in a chopper crash.

President Ram Nath Kovind today expressed "shock and anguish" at the sudden death of General Bipin Rawat, India's Chief of Defence Staff. General Rawat and his wife Dr Madhulika Rawat died today after a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu, killing 13 on board.

"I am shocked and anguished over the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika ji. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family," the President tweeted.

"It's deeply painful for me to learn of the loss of lives in the chopper crash. I join the fellow citizens in paying tributes to each of those who died while performing their duty. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," he added in a second tweet.