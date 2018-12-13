Geminids Meteor Shower: Don't Miss This Spectacular Cosmic Show Tonight

Geminids Metor Shower in 2018 wil be the best ever seen, said Google.

Tonight, you will get to witness a spectacular cosmic show in the sky called "Geminids meteor shower". Google, through its doodle, has reminded us that we must not miss this annual celestial event, which NASA says, are most "prolific" and "reliable" meteor showers of the year. A bonus - you do not need binoculars to see them, and the meteors can be witnessed with bare eyes. Also, if the weather is clear, 2018 should be the best year ever to watch the Gemenides, Google said.

Here's the time, date of meteor shower and how you can watch it:

What is Gemenids meteor shower:

First discovered via satellite data 35 years ago, an asteroid called "3200 Phaethon" is responsible for bringing the spectacular Geminids meteor showers to Earth's atmosphere each December. With each passing year since the mid-1800s, the proliferation of yellowish streaks of light in the night-time sky have grown more intense. The "rock comet" came within 10.2 million km of Earth this past December.

The cosmic dust may have resulted from a crash with another flying object, but there's little danger of any Geminids landing on earth as it normally disintegrates in the earth's atmosphere.

When to watch Gemenids meteor shower:

To experience the celestial show of meteors, you do not need to have a telescope or binoculars. Although the showers should be visible to naked eyes after 9 pm on Thursday, they are likely to peak after midnight with as many as 120 meteors per hour and the best time will be 2 am tonight.

How to watch Gemenids meteor shower:

Don't miss out on one of the most prolific and reliable meteor showers of the year! The Geminid meteor shower will put on a dazzling display for sky watchers when it peaks on Dec. 13. You'll be able to see up to 100 meteors per hour. Plan ahead: https://t.co/m8nua7Qaplpic.twitter.com/Bp2Cti2TYY — NASA (@NASA) December 13, 2018

For a better view, get as far away from city lights as possible, face South, and remember to dress warmly as you enjoy one of the greatest shows on - or above - earth, recommends Google.