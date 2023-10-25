Gaza Crisis, Foreign Terrorists May Force Rethink Of Security Strategy In Kashmir

A meeting of top Jammu and Kashmir officials and security agencies was held in Srinagar.

The Gaza crisis has raised the possibility of street protests making a comeback in Jammu and Kashmir. This, coupled with an increase in foreign terrorists, has prompted security agencies to conduct a review of security measures and strategise on new ones.

A meeting of top officials of Jammu and Kashmir and security agencies was held at the headquarters of the 15 Corps in Srinagar on Wednesday. "A new security matrix was discussed and the focus was on how to curb street protests, if any, that take place in the coming days," a senior official told NDTV, adding that the meeting was aimed at increasing coordination.

He said people in Kashmir are keeping a close eye on what is unfolding in Gaza. "So far, we fear that some street protests may take place, resulting in a law-and-order situation. So, a new security matrix was discussed to keep things in check," he explains.

Street protests have come down significantly since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, and security agencies feel that it was a result of coordinated efforts.

Another aspect which was discussed in this high-profile meeting was the role that foreign terrorists may play. "The number of foreign terrorists has gone up again as local recruitments have gone down drastically," said another officer.

Out of 46 terrorists killed in the UT this year, 37 were Pakistanis and only nine were locals, official figures reveal. This is the first time in the 33 years of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir that the number of foreign terrorists killed is four times as high as local terrorists.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, about 130 terrorists are operating in the Valley currently, of which half are foreign terrorists. "Pakistan wants to keep the pot boiling and that's why they are pushing more and more terrorists into Kashmir. The fear is that those who are hiding in the upper reaches may also come down to the Valley," said a senior official in New Delhi.

The meeting held in Srinagar was chaired by RR Bhatnagar, advisor to the Jammu And Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, and Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander, Northern Command. The J&K Director General of Police, the Chinar Corps Commander and other senior officials from the military, state administration and security agencies also attended the meeting.

"The nuances of security in the region related to the onset of the winter season also came up for discussion," said an official.