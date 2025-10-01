Ex UP Minister Gayatri Prajapati Hit With Part Of Cupboard In Jail, Hospitalised

Jailed former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati was hospitalised on Tuesday after an inmate attacked him in the Lucknow prison.

Prajapati, a leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP), had served as a cabinet minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government. He was arrested in 2017 on charges of rape.

The Attack

The attack on Prajapati happened after he got into an altercation with an inmate who was on cleaning duty.

The inmate attacked Prajapati with a part of a cupboard. The former minister sustained minor injuries on his right hand and head.

Prajapati was sent for treatment to the trauma centre of the King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.

He was reported to be out of danger. The inmate who attacked the former minister was then questioned by jail officials.

SP Expresses Concern Over Attack, Demands Probe

The SP expressed concern over the attack on Prajapati and demanded an investigation.

Taking to social media platform X, party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "A fair judicial investigation should be conducted into the deadly attack on former MLA and former minister in the UP government, Gayatri Prajapati, that took place in jail."

Yadav pointed out that nobody was safe anywhere in Uttar Pradesh.

SP leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand demanded that the jail administration provide proper treatment to Prajapati.