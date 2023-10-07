Actor Gayatri Joshi, Husband Back In Mumbai After Horrific Italy Crash

Actor Gayatri Joshi and husband Vikas Oberoi returned to Mumbai just days after they escaped unhurt in a horrific car crash in Italy involving their Lamborghini and a Ferrari. Two people had died in the accident that occurred on October 2 in Italy's Sardinia.

Vikas Oberoi, a billionaire is the chairman and managing director of Oberoi Realty, a developer of luxury and premium homes. Gayatri Joshi made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Swades' in 2004.

The Oberoi group in a statement announced that the couple was safe and had returned to Mumbai.

"Our Chairman and Managing Director Mr Vikas Oberoi and his wife Mrs Gayatri Oberoi were in a multiple car accident in Sardinia, Italy early this week. They are safe and have returned to Mumbai today," the Realty Group said yesterday.

According to Italian media reports, police have not registered a prima facie case against 54-year-old Vikas Oberoi. The reports also stated that the police have obtained a number of videos from the crash site and are investigating each of them.

The crash took place during the Sardinia Supercar Tour, which features a luxury car parade from Teulada to Olbia that lets drivers explore the area using rented luxury vehicles.

The collision occurred when Mr Oberoi's blue Lamborghini tried to overtake a camper van. At that exact moment, the Ferrari behind them steered sharply to take over both the vehicles when it collided with the billionaire's car.

The occupants of the Ferrari died after their car was reportedly up in flames soon after the crash. The roof of the Lamborghini was ripped off, and the camper van tumbled due to the collision.

Ms Joshi and her husband were physically unhurt after the massive collision but were visibly numb after seeing the tumbled van and the Ferrari in flames. Gayatri Joshi was sitting on the road, crying, while looking at the car that went off the highway.