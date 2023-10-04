Pic Shows 'Swades' Actor, Husband At Ferrari Crash Site In Italy

Gayatri Joshi, her husband Vikas Oberoi (in blue shorts) at the crash site.

A video of the aftermath of the supercar crash in Italy's Sardinia, in which two people died, has surfaced. The crash involved Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikar Oberoi's Lamborghini, a Ferrari and a Camper Car.

Gayatri Joshi starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Swades', and her husband, Vikas Oberoi, is a Mumbai-based property magnate.

The occupants of the Ferrari died after their car was reportedly up in flames soon after the crash. The roof of the Lamborghini was ripped off, and the camper van tumbled due to the collision.

The Ferrari caught fire after the crash, leading to the death of Melissa Krautli, 63, and Markus Krautli, 67.

Ms Joshi and her husband were physically unhurt after the massive collision but were visibly numb after seeing the tumbled van and the Ferrari in flames. Gayatri Joshi was sitting on the road, crying, while looking at the car that went off the highway.

The incident occurred during the Sardinia Supercar Tour, which features a luxury car parade from Teulada to Olbia.

A video, captured from the dash cam of another car, showed the disturbing video in which several sports cars followed each other. The blue Lamborghini in which Vikas and Gayatri were travelling steered left to overtake the van.

The Ferrari, which was tailing the Lamborghini, went to the extreme left end of the road to go past the two vehicles but lost control and rammed into Lamborghini.