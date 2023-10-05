Gayatri Joshi's Husband Was Driving Lamborghini, Being Probed For Crash: Report

Gayatri Joshi and her husband were unharmed in the accident.

Actor Gayatri Joshi's husband Vikas Oberoi is under investigation after a high-speed crash involving two supercars - a Laborghini and a Ferrari - in Italy's Sardinia. According to Italian news agency L'Unione Sarda, Mr Oberoi was driving the blue Lamborghini Huracan. The 54-year-old is in the list of suspects with the hypothesis of double road homicide, the news agency further said. A couple from Switzerland - Markus Krautli and Melissa Krautli - died in the horrific crash that caused a camper to overturn.

The roof of the Lamborghini was ripped off but both Mr Oberoi and his wife were unharmed.

Public prosecutor Giangiacomo Pilia was quoted as saying by L'Unione Sarda that the police have obtained a number of videos from the crash site and are investigating each of them.

One of the clips, captured by a car behind Mr Oberoi's car, shows several sports cars lining behind the camper van on a narrow two-lane highway. The blue Lamborghini then tries to overtake the van. At that exact moment, the Ferrari behind them steers sharply to overtake both the vehicles and collides with Mr Oberoi's car.

Lorenzo Mascarin, who was in the camper with his wife Marina Demetz, said the couple "looked death in the face". "There were very long moments of terror in which we didn't understand what was happening," the 62-year-old told the Italian news agency.

They were going to Sardinia for a holiday when the horrific crash took place.

"We had almost arrived in San Giovanni Suergiu when we heard a terrible crash and I lost control of the camper. The vehicle overturned, we found ourselves with our heads upside down. For a moment we were silent in disbelief. Then I looked at my wife and asked her if she was okay. She nodded and said 'I think so'," said Mr Mascarin.

Gayatri Joshi was born in Nagpur, Maharashtra, and began her career as a video jockey. She the participated in Femina Miss India beauty pageant and emerged as a winner. She represented India at Miss India International in the year 2000. She also starred in Ashutosh Gowariker's 2004 movie 'Swades'.

Vikas Oberoi, meanwhile, is the chairman and managing director of Oberoi Realty Ltd, which is known for its high-end suburban condominiums. An alumnus of Mumbai University, Mr Oberoi also studied at the prestigious Harvard Business School in the US.

Mr Oberoi married Gayatri Joshi in 2005.