Who Is Billionaire Vikas Oberoi, Involved in Horrific Lamborghini-Ferrari Crash In Italy

Vikas Oberoi married actress Gayatri Joshi in 2005

Mumbai-based property magnate Vikas Oberoi and his wife, actress Gayatri Joshi, who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Swades, were involved in a car crash in Italy. which left a senior Swiss couple dead. The tragic accident occurred when several sports vehicles, including a Ferrari and Lamborghini, tried to overtake the camper van ahead of them, reports said.

The two high-end cars almost tumbled, and Ferrari, carrying the Swiss couple, caught fire leading to the death of Melissa Krautli, 63, and Markus Krautli, 67. A video, captured from the dash cam of another car, showed the disturbing video in which several sports vehicles followed each other. The blue Lamborghini in which Vikas and Gayatri were travelling rammed the van and skidded off the road.

Who is realtor Vikas Oberoi?

- Real estate tycoon Vikas Oberoi is the chairman and managing director of Oberoi Realty Ltd, which is known for its high-end suburban condominiums. Oberoi Realty Ltd was founded by Ranveer Oberoi three decades ago. Apart from property, Mr Oberoi also invests in housing, corporate, hospitality and retail.

- Mr Oberoi also owns Mumbai's famous Westin Hotel. He is also building the financial capital's first Ritz-Carlton hotel and residences. Oberoi Realty Ltd is also constructing a mall, hotel and office tower in midtown Mumbai, according to Forbes.

- An alumnus of Mumbai University, Mr Oberoi also studied at the prestigious Harvard Business School in the US.

- Vikas Oberoi married actress Gayatri Joshi in 2005. The couple are parents to two sons.

- Not many are aware, apart from his interest in sports cars, Vikas also has a pilot's licence, and he flies his Cirrus SR22 Tango aircraft. Vikas also likes reading, travelling and skiing, reported The Financial Express.