"Gave Everything To Raghav Chadha, He Ended Up In BJP's Lap": AAP

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Friday sharply reacted to Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's announcement that he and six other AAP MPs will join the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying they "betrayed" the people of Punjab.

In a strongly worded remark, Singh, an AAP MP in the Rajya Sabha, said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party made Chadha an MLA and an MP, but he ended up in the lap of the BJP.

Singh accused the BJP of obstructing the "good work" of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

"The BJP has done the work of obstructing the good works done by the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government...7 AAP Rajya Sabha MPs are joining the BJP, the people of Punjab should remember these 7 names. The people of Punjab will never forget them," he said at a press conference.