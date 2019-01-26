Advocate Gautam Khaitan, Accused In Agusta Case, Arrested On Black Money Charges

Gautam Khaitan's properties were raided by Income Tax officials last week (File photo)

Advocate Gautam Khaitan, who is one of the accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under the Black Money Act. The agency says Mr Khaitan has several illegal properties.

Gautam Khaitan's offices and properties in Delhi-NCR were raided by the Income Tax department last week. Sources say he is also being probed for whether he received kickbacks in other defence deals.

Later, the Enforcement Directorate took over the probe.

Gautam Khaitan is one of the four Indians named by the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI in its charge sheet in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland case which involved buying 12 luxury choppers for politicians, during the Congress-led UPA government's rule. The other three Indians accused in the cas are former Indian Air Force chief SP Tyagi, his cousing Sanjeev Tyagi and the then Air Force Vice Chief JS Gujral.

