Gautam Gambhir's Father's Car Stolen From Outside His Home, Probe Underway

Police came to the Gautam Gambhir's house on hearing that SUV has been stolen (File)

Former cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir's father car was stolen from outside their house in central Delhi's Rajendra Nagar, the police said on Friday.

Deepak Gambhir, the father of East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, owned a white Toyota Fortuner SUV that was parked in front of his house at 3.30 pm on Wednesday. It was found missing on Thursday morning.

The police came to the MP's house on hearing that an SUV has been stolen.

According to police, a CCTV camera footage has been recovered and is being screened to crack the case.

The CCTV footage shows that the thieves came in a car and swiftly stole Mr Gambhir's car. Their faces are not visible and the police are yet to find out their identities.

An FIR has been filed.