Gautam Gambhir Foundation Illegally Stocked Covid Medicine Fabiblu, High Court Told: Report

Gautam Gambhir Foundation reportedly found guilty of non-authorised stocking of Covid medicine Fabiflu

The Gautam Gambhir Foundation has been found guilty of non-authorised stocking, procuring and distributing Fabiflu medicine to COVID-19 patients, the Delhi High Court was informed by the Delhi government's drug controller today.

The Delhi government's drug controller submitted that action will be taken without delay against the foundation, drug dealers as well as other such cases which would be brought to its notice, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

MLA Praveen Kumar has also been found guilty for similar offences under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the court was informed.

The court asked the drug controller to file status reports on further progress in these cases within six weeks and listed the matter for hearing on July 29.



