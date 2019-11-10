'Balanced Decision': Gautam Gambhir On 'Historic' Ayodhya Verdict

"We should look ahead and see how we want to take the country forward," Gautam Gambhir said

Former cricketer and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday termed the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya issue as a balanced decision and said that people should come together and work towards nation-building.

"This is a historic decision. For such a long time this issue was pending. Now we should look ahead and see how we want to take the country forward," Mr Gambhir told ANI.

"This is a balanced decision. Ram temple would be made and 5 acres of land would be given to the Muslim community for making a mosque. BJP has this quality that we don't suppress the issue but we solve them. If all political parties had shown initiative then this issue would have been solved long back," he added.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same.

The top court further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.

