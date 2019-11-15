'Gautam Gambhir Busy Enjoying': AAP Trolls MP Amid Pollution Meet Row

Gautam Gambhir is in Indore as a commentator for the India vs Bangladesh cricket match

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir has been heavily trolled on Twitter after fellow former cricketer VVS Laxman posted a photo of the two of them eating jalebis and poha in Madhya Pradesh's Indore this morning. Mr Gambhir, who was elected to the Delhi (East) seat in national polls earlier this year, had been summoned to a high-level parliamentary panel meet in Delhi today to discuss the air pollution crisis in the national capital. However, he opted to skip the meeting because he is currently in Indore to commentate on the India vs Bangladesh cricket match.

Mr Gambhir, who repeatedly sparred with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, during his election campaign, was swiftly targeted by AAP leaders and other Twitter users, leading to #ShameOnGautamGambhir trending across the country.

Instead of sitting in commentary box and enjoying...



We challenge @GautamGambhir to stop playing blame games over pollution and ATTEND MEETINGS ON AIR POLLUTION which he skipped



Contempt of Court! Strict action should be taken against all absentees!#ShameOnGautamGambhirhttps://t.co/KrA6NtoOQHpic.twitter.com/dXOycuaYSP — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 15, 2019

The Aam Aadmi Party has posted multiple tweets criticising Mr Gambhir for skipping the meet.

Delhi is choking & @GautamGambhir is busy enjoying in Indore.



The MP should come to Delhi and ATTEND MEETINGS on AIR POLLUTION which was cancelled because



❌MCD

❌DDA

❌Environment Ministry

❌MP's of Delhi



none of the officials SHOWED UP!#ShameOnGautamGambhirhttps://t.co/A1yDLyYZ7vpic.twitter.com/feowi4q5xX — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 15, 2019

Saurabh Bharadwaj, the AAP MLA from the Greater Kailash area in Delhi, also took to Twitter, reminding Mr Gambhir he had "7 days to eat Jalebi & poha" before returning to attend the meeting.

Parliamentary Committee meeting notice date 8 Nov was well in advance.@GautamGambhir You had 7 days to eat Jalebi & poha.



Expected from someone who could use body double for Election campaigning.

#ShameOnGautamGambhirpic.twitter.com/d6pSkrK1iR — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) November 15, 2019

Mr Bharadwaj also posted a nearly three-minute long video on his official Twitter account, in which he accused Gautam Gambhir of abusing privileges of Parliament.

"Today, there was a parliamentary meeting about pollution in Delhi. You will be worried to know that our East Delhi MP, Gautam Gambhir, was not present... strict action should be taken against those who were not present. They are clearly in contempt of the powers and privileges of parliament," the AAP MLA said in the video.

BJP calls Parliamentary Committee meeting on Pollution symbolic. MCD Commissioners & DDA VC remain absent. MP @GautamGambhir only giving Twitter Gyan but doesn't attend this meeting .

Will Contempt proceedings be initiated against erring officers ? Its BJP plan to punish Delhi ? pic.twitter.com/5jM6YzVJ29 — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) November 15, 2019

The parliamentary committee that called for the meeting has taken strong objection to the absence of Mr Gambhir and other MPs who had been summoned; only four of 29 called to the meeting turned up.

Sources have told NDTV the MPs absence had been noted and the Lok Sabha Speaker would deal with the matter.

"You have told me about this. I will find out the details and investigate. We are always very serious about pollution. I have emphasised that pollution is not only Delhi's problem. I have ordered joint action plan. Teams are working with coordination," Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters.

Actor-politician Hema Malini, the BJP MP from Mathura, also gave the meeting a miss.

The four MPs who attended the meeting were the BJP's Jagdambika Pal who heads the panel, Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party, Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference and CR Patil of the BJP.

The meeting was scheduled for 11 am on Friday after the air quality in Delhi and nearby areas plunged to ''severe'' category.

Pollution levels in the capital rose in the last four days, forcing authorities to shut schools for two days.

At the meeting, the members were planning to raise various questions including whether the centre has a utilisation report of the money disbursed to states to combat air pollution and on the government's plan to fix accountability on officials for losses due to air pollution.

