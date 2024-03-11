Gautam Adani, Qualcomm CEO Discuss India's Potential In Chips, AI

Cristiano Amon is expected to inaugurate the new design centre in Chennai

Billionaire Gautam Adani met Cristiano R Amon, the president and Chief Executive Officer of Qualcomm Ltd. to discuss India's potential on semiconductors, artificial intelligence and technology.

"Inspiring to hear his vision for semiconductors, AI, mobility, edge appliances and much more across different markets. Exciting to hear about his plans and commitment to India's potential!," Mr Adani wrote while sharing a photo with him on X - earlier known as Twitter.

Great meeting with Qualcomm CEO @cristianoamon & his leaders! Inspiring to hear his vision for semiconductors, AI, mobility, edge appliances and much more across different markets. Exciting to hear about his plans and commitment to India's potential! pic.twitter.com/g20X6iHhDU — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) March 11, 2024

Cristiano Amon is expected to inaugurate the new design centre at Ramanujan IT City in Chennai on March 14. The new centre is expected to create jobs for up to 1,600 skilled professionals in Chennai.

The company had proposed to invest Rs 177.3 crore for developing the new centre will specialise in wireless connectivity solutions, with a focus on innovations that complement Wi-Fi technologies.

Last week, the government approved proposals to set up three semiconductor plants to position itself as an international powerhouse in chip manufacturing. The approved semiconductor plants also include a mega fab by Tata Group, at a cumulative investment of Rs 1.26 lakh crore.

As per the announcements, Tata Electronics Pvt. will set up a semiconductor fab in partnership with Taiwan's Powerchip