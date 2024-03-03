Watch: Gautam Adani At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Event

Gautam Adani, wife Priti Adani in Jamnagar to attend Ambanis' grand event.

Billionaire Gautam Adani and his wife Priti Adani arrived in Gujarat's Jamnagar Saturday evening to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant.

Mr Adani and his wife were seen at the Jamnagar airport flanked by the security personnel who were escorting them to the grand bash.

The three-day festivities from March 1 to March 3 are being attended by several famous personalities from all around the world.

Day 1 witnessed a special drone show followed by a performance by pop sensation Rihanna.

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg with philanthropist-wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former US president Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, corporate leaders Nandan Nilekani, and Adar Poonawala, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev are also part of the pre-wedding festivities.

Other well-known film personalities who have been invited to the event are Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit.