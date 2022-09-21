India's Richest Gautam Adani Added Rs 1,600 Crore To His Wealth Per Day

Gautam Adani added Rs 1,600 crore to his wealth per day for the last one year

Gautam Adani, the second richest person in the world and the richest man in India, added Rs 1,600 crore per day for the last one year, according to IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022. Mr Adani has pushed Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani to the second position on India's rich list for the first time with a wealth of Rs 10,94,400 crore, IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 shows.

Mr Adani is currently the world's second-richest person on the Real-Time Billionaires List compiled by Forbes, only behind Elon Musk.

At the start of the current financial year, Mr Adani and Mr Ambani were neck and neck on the Real-Time Billionaires List compiled by Forbes. The Reliance Chairman was slightly ahead of Mr Adani in March 2022, with a net worth of $90.7 billion.

Since then, Mr Ambani's net worth has grown to $92.1 billion, according to Forbes. Mr Adani, on the other hand, has grown his net worth by $66 billion to a mammoth $155 billion.

Mr Ambani's wealth is estimated at Rs 7,94,700 crore. Last year, Mr Ambani was ahead of Mr Adani's wealth by Rs 2 lakh crore, but now, Mr Adani is ahead by Rs 3 lakh crore.