Maharashtra Transgender Activist Becomes Poll Panel's Goodwill Ambassador

Gauri Sawant will appeal transgenders to enroll themselves as voters (Representational)

Transgender activist Gauri Sawant has been appointed as one of the goodwill ambassadors of the Election Commission in Maharashtra.

This is for the first time a transgender has been appointed as a goodwill ambassador.

Till 2014, there was no separate classification of transgenders as voters. In 2014, transgenders were first enrolled as voters along with males and females. While 918 voters had enrolled themselves as transgenders in Maharashtra in 2014, the number has now gone up to 2,086.

According to the election officials, the highest enrolment of transgenders is in Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency with 324. Then there are 113, 184 and 123 transgenders registered as voters in Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Mumbai North East constituencies respectively.

As a goodwill ambassador, Gauri Sawant will visit the houses of transgenders and appeal to them to enroll themselves as voters and also explain to them the need to exercise their franchise, the officials said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.