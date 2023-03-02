Gauri Khan Dragged Into Case By Mumbai Man Over Ad For Real Estate Firm

Gauri Khan is brand ambassador for the real estate company

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan has been named in a police case by a Mumbai man who alleges that he was misled by her advertisement for a real estate company and booked an apartment that he never got.

Jaswant Shah alleges that the company, for which Gauri Khan is brand ambassador, took Rs 86 lakh from him for an apartment in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, but didn't hand it over in 2016, as promised to him.

The apartment was at Sushant Golf City, he says.

He has filed an FIR (First Information Report) in Lucknow against Tulsiyani Construction and its top officials besides Gauri Khan. He has blamed Gauri Khan for "breach of contract".

Shah says in the complaint that he bought the apartment influenced by a 2015 ad in which Gauri Khan spoke about the project.

Gauri Khan has her own interior design company, Gauri Khan Designs. The 52-year-old has worked on many celebrity homes over the past few years.