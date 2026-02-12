Gaurav Gogoi Restrained By Court From Speaking On Himanta Sarma's Property

In a significant development in the Rs 500 crore defamation case filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a Guwahati court has issued an interim stay order restraining seven accused individuals - including prominent Congress leaders and a leading newspaper owner - from making any statements or remarks concerning the Chief Minister or the assets of his family until the next hearing.

The matter arises from a press conference held on February 4, 2026, addressed by Assam Pradesh Congress President Gaurav Gogoi, Congress state in-charge Jitendra Singh, and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel.

During the briefing, the leaders alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, had illegally acquired and "captured" nearly 12,000 bighas of land across Assam.

The allegations triggered sharp reactions and subsequently led to the filing of the high-value defamation suit by the Chief Minister.

Addressing the media on the court's latest order, Assam Advocate General Devajit Saikia described the directions as important interim measures in the ongoing case. He stated that the court had issued specific instructions involving several high-profile political figures as well as a media house owner.

According to Saikia, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has been expressly restrained from making any comments regarding the Chief Minister's properties until further proceedings are conducted.

Advocate General further noted that the court's directive also applies to Congress leaders Jitendra Singh and Bhupesh Baghel, who have been named in the case. Additionally, Jayanta Baruah, owner of a prominent Assamese daily newspaper, has been included within the ambit of the court's order.

"In total, seven individuals, including Gaurav Gogoi, have been directed to appear before the court on March 9 in connection with the matter," the Advocate General said, adding that the case stems from claims that defamatory and unverified statements targeting the Chief Minister were publicly circulated.

The court's interim order is being viewed as a crucial step in the legal proceedings, with the next hearing scheduled for March 9, 2026.