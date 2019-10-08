Gaurav Gogoi Appointed Incharge Of Tripura And Manipur Congress

Gaurav Gogoi is a sitting MP from Kaliabor in Assam.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi late on Monday appointed Gaurav Gogoi as AICC incharge of Tripura and Manipur, relieving Luizinho Faleiro of the post.

Faleiro continues to be the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary incharge for other North eastern states.

His removal comes days after former Tripura Congress Chief Pradyot Debbarman resigned from the party writing to Gandhi against Faleiro.

According to a party statement, Mr Gogoi will hold the new post "along with his current responsibilities as incharge of West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands".

Mr Gogoi is a sitting MP from Kaliabor in Assam.

