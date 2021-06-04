Gas Leak In Maharashtra Triggers Panic, Complaints Of Breathing Problems

As a measure of precaution, a few people were admitted to nearby hospitals

A gas leak in a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Badlapur reported late last night created panic among the locals. Several people, over a three kilometre area, complained of breathlessness and a burning sensation in the eyes after the leak at Nobel Intermediates Pvt Ltd company at Shirgaon MIDC.

The incident took place at 10:22 pm on Thursday, said the Thane Municipal Corporation, adding that the situation was brought under control within an hour.

"A gas leak from a factory in Maharashtra's Badlapur was reported at around 10:22 pm on Thursday. People in the area were having trouble breathing. Fire brigade stopped the leak at 11:24 pm. The situation is under control. No one injured," the Thane Municipal Corporation was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

The corporation said there was overheating resulting in a chemical reaction that caused the gas leak.

As a measure of precaution, a few people were admitted to nearby hospitals and released after they were given medical assistance.

"I, along with my other colleagues, was working in a nearby factory. Suddenly, we started having problems in breathing. Later, we got to know that there was a gas leak in a factory in the area," a man was quoted saying by ANI.

Visuals showed people running for cover, but the situation was quickly brought under control after the administration, police and fire brigade officials assured people.