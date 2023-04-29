Garlands, MLAs In Defence: Defiant Wrestling Body Chief's Show Of Strength

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had on Friday welcomed the Delhi police's decision to file a case against him.

Facing the toughest battle of his political and professional career, India's wrestling body chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh today appeared defiant during a show of strength at his home turf in Uttar Pradesh. Garlanded and surrounded by supporters in the Gonda district, Mr Singh said he hasn't yet received a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Delhi police after complaints of sexual harassment against him by several women wrestlers. He said he won't comment on the matter until he receives it.

"I have not yet received the FIR copy. I will speak once I've received the FIR copy," the Wrestling Federation of India president said. He had on Friday welcomed the Delhi police's decision to file a case based on the allegations of sexual harassment made against him by the country's top wrestlers.

Mr Singh told reporters the wrestlers should have waited for the report of a committee that was tasked to look into the matter before they decided to sit on a protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

"I am happy with the judiciary's decision. The Delhi Police will investigate the allegations, and I am ready to cooperate with them in every possible way. No one is bigger than the judiciary in this country. The order has come to file an FIR (first information report). The government had also said it had no objection to filing an FIR. I am not bigger than the Supreme Court. I welcome the order," Mr Singh told reporters.

BJP MLAs flocked to Brij Bhushan Singh's residence in Gonda. Calling the allegations against him 'baseless', they said it was a conspiracy of the Congress and "some industrialists" against the ruling party.

"This isn't a protest by wrestlers. It's a pre-planned event," Ajay Pratap Singh, MLA from the Colonelganj constituency in Gonda, said. He also claimed that the probe committee investigating the charges against the federation chief didn't find anything incriminating him. Notably, the oversight committee report is yet to be released to the public, even after repeated demands from top wrestlers.

Balrampur MLA Palturam, also present at Mr Singh's residence, said Congress is conspiring to malign Brij Bhushan Singh's political reputation.

"It's a political conspiracy by the Congress to destroy the MP's image, but they won't be successful. The common people are with him (Brij Bhushan Singh), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he said.

The wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat had alleged the authorities did not file the FIR for a long time despite their requests.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar today to express solidarity with their demand. The Congress general secretary hit out at the Delhi Police for not providing a copy of the FIR filed against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"I don't have any expectations from the PM (Narendra Modi), because if he is worried about these wrestlers, then why has he not talked to them or met them yet? Why is the government trying to save him (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh)," she said.

Top Aam Aadmi Party leaders have also visited the protest site and offered solidarity to the wrestlers. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will visit them this evening.

The wrestlers had earlier this year decided to keep political parties away from their protests, even asking CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat to step down from the stage while she was addressing the gathering, but have changed their stance now and are welcoming all parties who support them.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had formed the committee to look into the allegations against the WFI and its chief. The committee, which was told to give a report to the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry, had submitted it on April 5. But the ministry has not yet made public the findings of the six-member committee.

The Delhi Police have filed two cases against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. One of the FIRs is over a complaint of sexual harassment by a minor, filed under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which gives no scope for bail.