Gangster 'Happy Pahelwan' Arrested Over Firing At Delhi Businessman's Home

He was previously involved in four cases of attempted murder and robbery. (Representational)

A team of Delhi Police's special cell has arrested an active member of the notorious Kala Jathedi-Anil Chippi gang who was wanted in a case of firing at a businessman's residence in Delhi's Subhash Place, officials said on Sunday.

The cops arrested Mohit alias Happy Pahelwan (26), a resident of Haryana's Jhajjar. He was previously involved in four cases of attempted murder and robbery in the Delhi-NCR region.

Amit Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, said that a firing incident occurred at a businessman's house in Pitampura on April 1, and the arrested accused was wanted in the case.

Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the businessman was receiving threatening calls demanding money in the name of the dreaded Kala Jatheri-Anil Chippi gang. After the victim refused to give the money, the accused fired at his house.

Accordingly, a case under sections 386 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Subhash Place Police Station.

Two accused, Neeraj alias Neembu and Sunny - both residents of Haryana's Bahadurgarh, were arrested by the police on April 2.

During interrogation, the duo revealed that they were members of the same gang and had fired at the house of the complainant on directions of Kala Jatheri-Anil Chippi and Mohit alias Happy Pahelwan. They 'told the police that they wanted to threaten the businessman to make him pay the extortion money.

The complainant however refused to entertain their demand. Following this, three unidentified men came on a scooter and fired six rounds at the house of the victim on April 17.

Following the incident, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint. Subsequently, a case under IPC sections 336 and 34 and also under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at Subhash Place Police Station.

Due to the sensitivity of the case, a team of the Special Cell, Southern Range, also started working on the said case.

During the investigation, on April 22, the police received information regarding Mohit, alias, Happy Pehalwan, a criminal of the Kala Jatheri-Anil Chippi gang, who was wanted in extortion and firing incidents.

Further, the team worked at the ground level to develop the information and collected further details about the accused through technical and manual surveillance.

The police received secret information that Mohit would come to the area of Mundka Industrial area with arms and ammunition to again fire on the complainant as he had refused to pay extortion money.

Upon receiving the inputs, a raiding team was constituted and a trap was laid in the area of Mundka Industrial area on Rohtak road.

During the operation, the team spotted the accused Mohit at a metro station in the Mundka Industrial area and arrested him. A country-made pistol, two live cartridges, and a motorcycle were also recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused at Special Cell Police Station. The Police were further looking into the case.

