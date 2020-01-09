Ex-Chhota Rajan Aide Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala Arrested In Mumbai

Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala was arrested last night from Pune. (Representational)

Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, who was once a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang, has been arrested, police said today. He was wanted in more than 25 cases of extortion, attempt to murder and rioting.

Lakdawala, who worked for underworld don Dawood Ibrahim under Chhota Rajan before forming his own gang about 10 years ago, was caught from Patna and arrested at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

In May 2004, he was arrested by the Canadian Police in Ottawa. A few years back, he was believed to be somewhere in North America, although he frequently travelled to other countries. A Red Corner notice had earlier been issued against him.

His daughter Sonia was arrested last month from the Mumbai Airport when "she was trying to escape the country with help of a passport acquired through fake documents," according to police.