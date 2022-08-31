Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know Why The Festival Is Celebrated

This year, celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi beginson August 31

Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom and prosperity. This year, celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi begins on August 31 and end on September 9 when the Ganesh Visarjan will take place.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with much enthusiasm across India. It is of utmost importance in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Goa

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date

The festival begins on Chaturthi Tithi or the fourth day of the month of Bhadrapada, which is the sixth month of the Hindu calendar. It falls in the month of August or September, as per the Gregorian calendar.

This year, the Madhyahna Ganesha puja mahurat starts at 11:05 am on August 31 and ends at 1:38 pm on the same day. Ganesh Visarjan, when the idol of Lord Ganesh is immersed in a water body, will take place on September 9.

Significance

Lord Ganesha, as per belief, is also known as Vighnaharta or the one who removes all obstacles. He holds great significance in Hinduism where almost all rituals begin with his worship.

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha was born to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is believed that Goddess Parvati once ordered Lord Ganesha to guard her chambers. Obeying his mother, Lord Ganesha stopped Lord Shiva from entering the chambers. Infuriated by this, Lord Shiva severed his head. Goddess Parvati broke down seeing this and threatened to destroy the universe if her son is not brought back. Lord Shiva, hence, ends up replacing Lord Ganesha's head with that of a baby elephant and blessed him to be worshipped before any other God.

Celebrations

People bring an idol of Lord Ganesha to their homes and worship it throughout the festival. The idol is adorned with flowers and garlands before it is finally immersed on the day of Visarjan, marking the end of the 10-day celebration.