Ganesh Chaturthi: See Pics Of Unique Idols And How To Welcome Ganpati Bappa

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Image: Ganesha idols made of red sand and lentils in Tamil Nadu

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Lord Ganesh will soon be welcomed in households across the country as Ganeshotsav or Ganesh Chaturthi starts tomorrow. The festivities are muted this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the uniqueness of Ganesh Chaturthi remains. This year, in Tamil Nadu, a non-profit organisation has come up with Ganesh idols made of several kinds of lentils.

"These Ganesh idols are made of red sand and lentil seeds embedded on them," Kannan, a social worker told news agency ANI. "Unlike coloured idols that contaminate water, these idols will not pollute the water bodies," he said, adding that after immersion it will dissolve in an hour and "fish can feed on the lentils". Kannan is associated with the group that cleans water bodies in Coimbatore.

There are restrictions on large gatherings on Ganesh Chaturthi in view of the pandemic but small and beautiful idols of Ganpati Bappa can be welcomed at homes.

Welcoming Ganpati Bappa

Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day festival, celebrated with great enthusiasm, in many states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Devotees who do puja at home usually place Lord Ganesha in the east or northeast corner of the house. If northeast is unavailable then the idol can be placed in a way that you face north or east while offering prayers, according to experts. Devotees decorate the place with rangolis, flowers and lights.

Ganesh Chaturthi date and time

According to the Amanta as well as Purnimanta Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi is observed on the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi or the fourth day of the fortnight between the new moon and the full moon of Bhadrapada. Amanta and Purnimanta are the two basic units of the Hindu calendar used in India.

Ganesh Chaturthi muhurat in your city

Mumbai: 11.25 am to 1:57 pm

Pune: 11.21 am to 1:53 pm

New Delhi: 11.06 am to 1:42 pm

Chennai: 10.57 am to 1:27 pm

Jaipur: 11.12 am to 1.47 pm

Hyderabad: 11.03 am to 1:34 pm

Gurgaon: 11.07 am to 1:42 pm

Chandigarh: 11:07 AM to 01:44 PM

Kolkata: 10:23 am to 12.56 pm

Bengaluru: 11.08 am to 1.37 pm

Ahmedabad: 11.26 am to 1:59 pm

Noida: 11.05 am to 1:41 pm

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020!