Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi's 151st birth anniversary today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Speaker Ram Niwas Goel paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Delhi Assembly on Friday on his 151st birth anniversary.

They also paid floral tribute to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Goel said, Mahatma Gandhi's belief in a simple life had been a beacon of hope for the marginalised people.

"Mahatma Gandhi was the primary leader of India's independence movement. His achievements are unique in political history," the Speaker said.

Deputy Speaker Rakhi Bidlan, state minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and others also paid their tribute on the occasion.