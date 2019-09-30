Schools In West Bengal Told To Observe Gandhi Jayanti

As per the directive, the schools should also air Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts on non-violence (File Photo)

Departing from past practice, the West Bengal government directed authorities of all the primary and secondary schools to observe the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on their premises.

Schools used to remain shut on Gandhi Jayanti till last year but this time being the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, students have been asked to take part in the celebrations, officials said.

School authorities have been asked to hoist the national flag, organise rallies, cultural programmes and seminars on Gandhi Jayanti this year and continue them for a few days, a recently-issued notice said.

As per the directive, the schools should also air Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts on non-violence, peace, patriotism, communal harmony and universal brotherhood through events.

"The heads of the schools have been asked to encourage the participation of guardians and locals in the circle-level programmes that will be continued throughout this year," a senior state government official said.

A circle is made up of 30 schools in a block.

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development has issued directives to all central schools to observe week-long programmes on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Other central government organisations have also been directed to hold similar events, including cleanliness drives, on Gandhi Jayanti.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.