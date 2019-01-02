Gandhi Family Relations To Christian Michel's Established: Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani said historical relations between the Michel and Gandhi family have been established

The BJP on Tuesday alleged that the Gandhi family had "historical" relations with the family of British National Christian James Michel, reportedly a middleman in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, which it said has been established.

"The very fact that the Congress dispatches its own lawyers to help Michel shows that the Congress is extremely perturbed that the truth will come to light," she told reporters at the party headquarters.

She said the matter is sub-judice, and as a Cabinet Minister she does not want to express her personal feelings about it.

"But one can only say that historical relations between the Michel family and the Gandhi family are established and the rest is left for the investigative agencies and the court of law," she said.

Asked about Michel allegedly passing a slip to his lawyers with questions relating to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Ms Irani said, "It should be put to those who became restless (about his interrogation)."

"Neither am I an Italian nor do I have any son whose name starts with R," she said.

Asked about the Gujarat government's notification directing students to answer roll calls with 'Jai Hind' or 'Jai Bharat' instead of the current 'yes sir' and 'present sir' from January 1, Ms Irani said, "If the opposition contention is by saying Jai Hind, you are being regressive, then I would rather embrace my nation and celebrate its prominence and say Jai Hind prominently and proudly."

"The fact that the opposition finds it ridiculous to hail your country just shows their mentality and not that of the Gujarat government," the BJP leader added.