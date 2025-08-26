"Gandhi Family Is My God": DK Shivakumar's Fresh Apology Over RSS Anthem Row

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is still battling criticism for singing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)'s anthem in the Karnataka assembly. In a fresh apology, the Congress leader has sought forgiveness for the act that is being seen as drifting from the party line and has drawn the BJP's jibe.

"My intention was never to praise the RSS. In 1980, I started my journey as Congressman and studied the history of various political parties in the country. I've been tortured by the BJP and put in Tihar jail. They made me suffer in jail. If anyone is hurt, I am sorry and seek an apology," said Mr Shivakumar.

He also vowed to remain with the Congress until his last breath.

"I want to reiterate my loyalty to the Gandhi family and the Congress. I was born a Congressman; I will die as a Congressman. I want to send a message across the country: I am committed to the Congress. Gandhi family is my God," he said in Bengaluru.

The Congress leader has been facing criticism over a 73-second video that showed him singing the RSS anthem - Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhume - after the BJP took a jibe at him over his past remarks on the RSS in the assembly last Thursday.

Clarifying his stand, Mr Shivakumar had said he is a "Congress since birth for life" and that he has no plans to jump to the BJP.

The incident offered the BJP ammunition to target the Congress for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mention of the RSS, ideological parent of the BJP, in his Independence Day speech. Taunting the Congress, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari had said, "Rahul Gandhi and close aides of the Gandhi Vadra family straight into ICU/Coma mode now."

It also caused discomfort within the Congress, with party colleague BK Hariprasad urging the deputy chief minister to apologise. Asserting that while there is no objection to singing the RSS anthem, it was inappropriate for him to do so as the State Congress President, the Congress MLC had said.

Asked about it this morning, Mr Shivakumar's cabinet colleague G Parameshwara said the party high command is watching over their leaders' actions and will act if necessary.

"I don't want to comment. We have the high command. They are always watching what their leaders are doing, making statements, or taking a stand on issues. It is for the high command to see. If they feel that this is wrong, then they will ask for an answer from Shivakumar. If they think this is just a reference and it is in a different context, then they will not bother about this," said Mr Parameshwara.