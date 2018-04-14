Air Force Sukhoi Fighter Jet Refuel Mid-Air In Big Wargames Exercise

The Indian Air Force carried out an air-to-air refuelling display in what is seen as an attempt to showcase its reach and preparedness. A video showed pilots performing the mid-air refuelling of a Sukhoi fighter jet, a show of strength, during the Gagan Shakti 2018 exercises. A Sukhoi Su-30 jet that took off from Kalaikunda airbase in West Bengal's Kharagpur engaged multiple targets over the area of Lakshadweep before it returned. The Sukhoi jet was refuelled twice, on its way towards Lakshadweep as well as during the return flight after the mission.
Highlights
- Air-to-air refuelling display was done as part of Gagan Shakti 2018
- During mid-air refuelling, both jets must have precise flying parameters
- Indian Air Force has mobilised 1,100 aircrafts for Gagan Shakti 2018
Indian Air Force has mobilised 1,100 aircrafts, including fighters, transports and helicopters for Gagan Shakti 2018. Close to 4,000 sorties have been planned through the day and night across the length and breadth of the country. Simulated strike missions by IAF fighters also extend deep into the Indian Ocean.
The air-to-air refuelling methodology practiced by IAF pilots requires exceptional flying skills as the receiving aircraft has to accurately insert the receptacle probe into the basket shaped drogue trailing behind the fuel tanker aircraft.
During the process of such refuelling, both aircrafts have to maintain extremely accurate flying parameters.
#WATCH Indian Air Force aircraft displays air to air refueling capabilities pic.twitter.com/5coBTuamvC— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2018
Gagan Shakti 2018 will revolve around two phases. Phase 1 will see operations along the western border for which the government of Pakistan has been given prior intimation. This phase merges seamlessly into the next one along the northern border and will also see operations at high-altitude air landing grounds which have been constructed with an eye on Chinese defences on the Tibet front.
Comments
(With inputs from ANI)